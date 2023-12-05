LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 16 St. Mary’s County businesses. Fifteen of the establishments were found to follow Maryland State laws regarding age verification for a person attempting to purchase alcohol; one business failed to ask an underage person for identification.

The compliance checks were conducted on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit. They involved using a Sheriff’s Office confidential informant, 18 years old, wearing jeans and an athletic sweatshirt. The underage individual was informed to enter the business and request to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Overall, 16 businesses were visited, and 15 were found to comply with Maryland law and asked for the required identification from the underage person. One business failed to ask for identification, and the underage individual was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

The following businesses asked for identification from the underage individual:

Beacon Liquors in Callaway, California Wine & Spirits in California, Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park, Centre Liquors in Leonardtown, Corner Liquors in Lexington Park, County Liquors in Lexington Park, International Beverages in Lexington Park, Jughead Liquor Wine Beer in California, Leonardtown Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown, Merchants Lane Fine Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown,

Ridge Market in Ridge, Ridgell’s Bay Mart in Ridge, Rod’N Reel in Lexington Park, St Mary’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Great Mills, and Stop’N Shop in Lexington Park.

The following business failed to ask for identification from the underage individual: -Third Base Store in Leonardtown.

The alcohol violation report was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.