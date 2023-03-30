HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to identify the suspect(s) who shot three people at a nightclub in unincorporated Hyattsville, killing one victim. The victim is identified as 28-year-old Alex Lynch of Landover. Lynch was a security guard at the business. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 12:40 am, officers responded to the nightclub in the 2400 block of Chillum Road for the report of a shooting. Officers located the deceased victim outside of the establishment. Two customers were also shot inside of the business – an adult female and an adult male. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect(s) shot from outside of the business. Investigators are actively working to determine a motive in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0018357.