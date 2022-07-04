LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports that a child is being flown to a nearby hospital after suffering from an incident at a pool.

At approximately 5:16 p.m. on July 4, first responders were called to the 18000 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a child who had fallen into a pool.

Upon arrival, crews located the 1-month-old male child who had been pulled out of the pool.

Crews determined that the child was conscious and still breathing, however he was suffering from other unclear injuries.

EMS on the scene decided that the patient should be transported for additional treatment.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was called to land nearby, off of Mattapany Road.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.