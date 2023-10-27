File photo – MSPAC Trooper 7

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 27, 2023 at approximately 3:32 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a possible motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Bull Road in the area of Cooper Drive.

Crews arrived at the scene and discovered an injured child in a ditch who had crashed his bike with no vehicles involved. Unfortunately, the child was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. EMS evaluated the patient on-site and immediately requested MEDEVAC transport.

Firefighters established a landing zone in a field on Bull Road for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

The 13-year-old male patient was airlifted to Children’s Hospital for further medical attention.

