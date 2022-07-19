LA PLATA, Md. – On July 18 at 11:53 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caroline Drive and Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was admitted with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are working to establish a motive and are pursuing leads to identify the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. A. Worley at 301-609-6418.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.