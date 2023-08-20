LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On August 20, 2023 at approximately 5:40 p.m., units responded to a shooting in Lexington park in the area of Enterprise Rd.

It was reported that a 15 year-old male suffered a gunshot wound. At the time of the report it was stated that the victim was awake and speaking.

Units arrived on scene and began bleeding control. Maryland State Police Aviation were on standby at the time, ready to be dispatched.

Maryland State Trooper 6 was dispatched to the scene and a landing zone was established at the St. Mary’s Airport.

