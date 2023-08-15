16-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Clinton. The victim is 16-year-old Robert Isiah Walker of Clinton.

On August 12, 2023, at approximately 2:40 am, officers responded to a gas station in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road for the report of a shooting. Walker was located inside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this shooting and identify the suspect(s). Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0047289. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.