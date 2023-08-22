17-Year-Old Shot In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 18, 2023, at around 2:00 AM, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Patuxent Drive in Lexington Park.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a 17-year-old male inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The juvenile was transported by Medevac to an area trauma center in stable condition.

Deputies located two residences and a vehicle which had been struck by gunfire. Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel responded to the scene and collected multiple items of evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200 x8072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@Stmaryscountymd.gov reference case number 44071-23.