WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On March 23 at 3:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. An officer rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing.