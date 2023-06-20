18 CCPS High School Students Earn The Seal Of Biliteracy

LA PLATA, Md. – Eighteen Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students recently earned the State of Maryland Seal of Biliteracy. The recognition is given to students and educators who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages and can be used as a credential for academic and employment purposes.

The Seal of Biliteracy was adopted by Maryland in 2016. Earlier this school year, six CCPS staff members earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy recognition.

Students who earned the credential are: • Katherine Claros Cruz, Maurice J. McDonough High School, Spanish. • Mathias Cifuentes Montenegro, McDonough, Spanish • Misha Patel, McDonough, Gujarati. • Hayelom Zeru, McDonough, Tigrinya. • Balvir Singh, McDonough, Eastern Punjabi. • Daniella Ghonda, North Point High School, French. • Roxana Gomez, North Point, Spanish. • Angie Martinez, St. Charles High School, Spanish. • Gabrielle Tsitsiwu, Thomas Stone High School, Spanish. • Milton Fuentes Bonilla, Stone, Spanish. • Riley Dunbar, Stone, Spanish. • Joel Menjvar Aquino, Stone, Spanish. • Lixy Leiva, Stone, Spanish. • Kiara Cruz Rodriguez, Stone, Spanish. • Ariel Molina Martinez, Stone, Spanish. • Marvin Reyes Saravia, Stone, Spanish. • Renee Ngari, Westlake High School, French. • Nayeli Lovo Guevara, Westlake, Spanish.