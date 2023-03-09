UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place Tuesday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased passenger has been identified as Cayliy Haygood, an 18-year-old of Upper Marlboro.

On March 7, 2023, at approximately 9:00 am, officers responded to the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Marlboro Pointe Drive for a motor vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed the decedent was a passenger in a car traveling northbound on Ritchie Marlboro Road when for reasons that are under investigation, the car attempted to overtake a second vehicle and struck the rear of a landscaping trailer. The decedent was pronounced on scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0013947.