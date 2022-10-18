LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center located on MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD.

Police first on the scene found no subjects with injuries. Shortly after at 1:09 p.m., emergency units reported one subject suffering from a gunshot wound on Columbus Drive in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived to the scene on Columbus Drive and found a single vehicle in the roadway with an 18-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

EMS transported the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following alert:

“SMCSO is on the scene of a reported shots fired in the area of MacArthur Blvd. in California. Some of the businesses in the area are sheltering in place while the investigation continues. Please avoid the area.“

Police continue to investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

