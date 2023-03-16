18-Year-Old Woman Arrested For 2022 Murder Of Man In Anne Arundel County

SEVERN, Md. – On March 14, 2023, homicide detectives revealed that 18-year-old Vanae Lewis of Severn, Maryland has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use in a felony, possession of a firearm of a minor, handgun on person and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Naim Rashid Addison.

Mr. Addison, a 20-year-old resident of Severn, Maryland, was fatally shot on Sunday, August 21, 2022, around 8:40 p.m. when he was seated in the driver’s seat of a tan 2008 Honda Civic at the intersection of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn, Maryland.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation and determined that the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Since then, homicide detectives have been actively investigating the case, conducting witness interviews, and executing search warrants. The investigation led to the identification of Vanae Lewis, who has now been charged with Mr. Addison’s murder.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit a tip via the P3Tips app or website www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

