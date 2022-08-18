MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a family of four was involved in a serious crash earlier this evening, and the other party involved reportedly fled the scene.

At approximately 8:17 p.m. on August 17, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Morganza Turner Road for a serious motor vehicle collision.

Callers advised conflicting accounts of what had occurred, with one caller initially stating it was a head-on incident, and another saying it was T-Bone style. Further details of how the accident happened have not yet been released.

Crews arrived on the scene and located the vehicles involved in the roadway.

They were advised that there was a total of four patients involved in the crash, two adults and two juveniles, who would need to be checked by EMS.

At this time, two of the four patients have signed care refusals. EMS are still checking the other two who were involved, to determine if they will need further treatement.

The operator of the other vehicle that was involved reportedly fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash. No description of them has been provided at this time.

Expect delays as Three Notch Road has been shut down in the area of the crash. Take alternate routes if possible

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional updates as they are made available.

