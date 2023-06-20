2-Year-Old Child Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Anne Arundel County

ODENTON, Md. – A 2-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Odenton, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of North Patuxent Road when officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on June 19, 2023 at approximately 1:15 p.m. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Ford truck was repositioning the vehicle when the child stepped off the porch and in front of the truck, unbeknownst to the driver.

The victim was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The driver, a 31-year-old resident of Odenton, did not sustain any injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department Traffic Safety Section.

This is the second child struck and killed by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County in the past week. On June 14, a 23-month-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle in Laurel, MD.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com