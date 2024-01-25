200 Local Businesses Attend Maryland SBDC's Largest In-Person Training Seminar

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Businesses are in good hands with the opportunity the Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region (SBDC) brought to the Southern Maryland Region by way of a four-hour business development seminar by Will Holmes entitled: Scaling from $1 to $1 Million, The 4 Hour Crash Course! The event was held at the beautiful SMART Building on the USM at Southern Maryland campus in California.

Wynne Briscoe, the Director of the Maryland SBDC, Southern Region said, “We received such an overwhelming response. Over 200 unique business owners registered for this in-person training. It’s the highest number of in-person training registrations for our Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region Program since it started in 1980! Attendees came from all over Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, and Delaware on a Saturday, to attend this free hands-on business training and learn how to scale their businesses from $1 to $1 million in revenue.”

“This was a perfect way to start off the new year! Will Holmes is phenomenal and we are thankful to have his expertise here in Maryland. There was such positive feedback from each attendee, as they gave their gratitude upon leaving. We are grateful to know the no-cost business training and programming our Maryland SBDC, Southern Region provides, empowers the business community to succeed!”

It is one thing for an entrepreneur/business owner to take the risk to open a business, but knowing how to sustain and grow is another challenge.

Mr. Holmes presented ways to understand the science of scaling your business. He packed so much valuable information in one four-hour seminar. It was amazing. So, if you own a business or are thinking of starting one, we would recommend attending any of these business classes to support your business.

There were a plethora of great discussions among the attendees with challenges of understanding your customers and their buying habits, to looking at data to help drive decisions in your business.

There were some eye-opening moments and a sense of renewal of moving forward for business owners. The SBDC provides a variety of assistance to keep the Maryland business community thriving so they can continue to offer Marylanders their great products and services.

The SBDC Team is one of the best in the region and our business owners are in great hands. Under the leadership of visionary Ms. Wynne Briscoe. Whose passion and inspiration have helped shape and change so many entrepreneur’s careers, and success stories.

The SBDC and WHC Consulting also gave away a free 4-hour Business Consulting Session with Will Holmes. Congratulations to the winner, Roseanna Vogt.

Not only did this seminar provide valuable information, they also provided breakfast and lunch. It was amazing. Thank you to Bird Dog Bistro. https://www.birddogbistro.com

Make sure you follow the Maryland SBDC for more information on upcoming business seminars, events and programs at https://www.sbdchelp.com

Also, if you want more information about the very knowledgeable Mr. Will Homes of Will Holmes Consulting, you can contact him and his team at https://whcusa.com

