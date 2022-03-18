2022 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants Total $320,000

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Forever Maryland is proud to announce that 85 grants totaling $320,000 have been awarded toward environmental education, community cleanup and beautification projects through the Keep Maryland Beautiful program.
These annual grants are funded by the Maryland Environmental Trust, Forever Maryland, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT).
“Keep Maryland Beautiful grants help improve, sustain, and enhance communities all across our state,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “These local initiatives also help Maryland meet our goals of cleaner water and access to green space for all our citizens.”
“DHCD is pleased to provide $250,000 to nonprofits, local governments and community groups,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “These grants provide support for local projects and activities that directly impact litter removal, greening and beautification, and improving citizen stewardship in communities statewide.”
“It’s important to MDOT’s mission that we contribute to environmental stewardship across Maryland,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports Jr. “This year’s package of 16 MDOT grants – which include funds for purchasing native shrubs, getting rid of invasive species, educating students and maintaining a pollinator garden – build on the department’s commitment to preserve our ecosystem. I look forward to seeing these projects bloom.”
Keep Maryland Beautiful recipients included schools, nonprofit groups, municipalities and land trusts in 20 counties and Baltimore City. Many of these grants focus on developing and supporting communities, families, youth and students who take personal responsibility for the health of their communities, protecting nature in their backyards and seeking ways to help reduce or resolve environmental challenges.
“We’re thrilled with the success we’ve seen from the grant program,” said Forever Maryland Chair Nick Dilks. “This program will continue to make a significant environmental, economic, health, and recreational impact across Maryland through these new grant projects.“
Awards given this year were:
- One Aileen Hughes award totaling $5,000, awarded to an individual representing a Maryland land trust for outstanding leadership, partnership and innovation in a conservation project. The grant is awarded to the Maryland land trust in recognition of the individual’s efforts and good work. The grant is given annually to honor the late Aileen Hughes, a true leader in the conservation movement.
- 12 Citizen Stewardship awards totaling $17,500, given in honor of Bill James, who drafted the legislation that founded Maryland Environmental Trust, and Margaret Rosch Jones, former executive director of the Keep Maryland Beautiful program. These grants are awarded to schools, nonprofits and other community organizations whose missions are centered upon directly engaging community members in environmental education and stewardship. These grants also support organizations that demonstrate active engagement as defenders of the environment by developing innovative solutions to local environmental problems.
- 61 Clean Up & Green Up Maryland awards totaling $250,000. This grant was established in 2017 to help community groups and nonprofit organizations statewide with neighborhood beautification activities that include litter removal, greening activities, community education, and citizen stewardship statewide.
- 11 Janice Hollmann Grant awards totaling $47,500, given to Maryland land trusts to increase capacity, support community programing and innovation and foster stronger, better connected land trusts. All grants require a 100 percent match from the land trust of in-kind services and privately raised funds. The grant is given in memory of Janice Hollmann, who exemplified citizen leadership of local land trusts in Maryland.
2022 recipients of Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants include:
Allegany County
Board of County Commissioners of Allegany County
Historic Frostburg, a Maryland Main Street Community, Inc.
Anne Arundel County
Annapolis Green Inc.
Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
ClearShark Charitable Foundation – ClearShark H2O
Scenic Rivers Land Trust Inc.
Baltimore City
3200 Carlisle Block Association Inc.
Audrey Carter DBA Youth Ventures
Baltimore Green Space – A Land Trust for Community Managed Open Space Inc.
Baltimore Sister Cities Inc.
Cathedral of the Incarnation
Ednor Gardens Lakeside Civic Association
Fell’s Point Main Street
Greater Baybrook Alliance
Gwynns Falls Community Association
Lafayette Square Community Development Corporation
Living Classrooms Foundation
Milton – Montford Neighbors
Mount Clare Community Council Inc.
Pigtown Main Street
Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm
Rebuild Johnston Square Neighborhood Org
Station North Arts District, a Program of Central Baltimore Partnership
Stillmeadow Community Fellowship
Superior Assisted Living LLC
The Sixth Branch
Baltimore County
Back River Foundation t/a Maryland Waterways Foundation
Boy Scouts of America/Troop 706
Dundalk Renaissance
Irvine Nature Center
NeighborSpace of Baltimore County Inc.
Northeast Towson Improvement Association
Reisterstown Improvement Association
Ridgely Manor Community Association
Sussex Community Association Inc.
Calvert County
All Saints Episcopal Church
American Chestnut Land Trust Inc
Carroll County
Downtown Sykesville Connection Inc.
Town of Manchester
Cecil County
The High 5 Initiative Inc.
Charles County
Beyond the Classroom Inc.
Charles County Government
Conservancy for Charles County Inc.
Dorchester County
Commissioners of East New Market
Frederick County
Brunswick Main Street
Catoctin Land Trust
Downtown Frederick Partnership
Friends of Historic Brunswick, Maryland
Town of Emmitsburg
Town of Middletown
Garrett County
Garrett County Government
Town of Oakland
Harford County
Harford Land Trust Inc.
Havre de Grace Alliance
Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway
Howard County
EC250 Inc.
Ellicott City Partnership
Patapsco Heritage Greenway Inc.
The Community Ecology Institute
Kent County
Galena Tree & Park Committee
Montgomery County
Amula Foundation
Bethesda Green
Charles Koiner Center for Urban Farming, Incorporated
Gaithersburg Parks, Arts, and Recreation Corporation
Rock Creek Conservancy
Takoma Langley Crossroads Development Authority Inc.
The Montgomery County Parks Foundation
Prince George’s County
Alice Ferguson Foundation
Cheverly Native Planting Project
City of Greenbelt – Department of Public Works
Defensores de la Cuenca
Keep Prince George’s County Beautiful
Laurel Main Street Organization
Town of Edmonston
University of Maryland
St. Mary’s County
Southern MD RC&D Board Inc.
Talbot County
Eastern Shore Land Conservancy
Washington County
Antietam-Concocheague Watershed Alliance
Ladders to Leaders
Town of Smithsburg
Town of Williamsport
Wicomico County
Youth Environmental Action Summit
Worcester County
Lower Shore Land Trust Inc
Town of Berlin
More information on the grants is available online.