“Marsh Buddies,” painting by Gerry Putt. Maryland Department of Natural Resources image.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that Gerry Putt won this year’s Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest.

Putt of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, won the 49th annual contest with his stunning painting of three American wigeons, titled “Marsh Buddies.”

“We had a fantastic group of entries representing many species of waterfowl,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “This was our largest number of entries in recent years. We appreciate and thank all of the artists who participated this year.”

This is Putt’s second time winning the Stamp Design Contest.

“It is always a fun contest and I’m thrilled and honored to win,” said Mr. Putt.

Beginning next year, the 2023-2024 Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp will no longer be physically produced and distributed.

Hunters must possess the printed receipt showing proof of purchase of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp while hunting migratory game birds.

Hunters will not be required to sign and attach the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp to their license.