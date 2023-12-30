COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision in College Park. The victim is 22-year-old Erik Mechtel of Clarksville.

On December 16, 2023, at approximately 5:40 pm, patrol officers were called to the area of Campus Drive and Mowatt Lane for a two-vehicle collision.

Preliminary investigation reveals the driver of an SUV struck a median and then struck the victim’s vehicle. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on December 28, 2023.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number PP23121600001563.