CHARLOTTE HALL, Md – On October 13, 2023 at approximately 6:49 p.m., units responded to a motorcycle collision involving a 22 year-old male on Charles Street in the area of Deans Place.

Units arrived on scene and found the motorcycle and occupant at the bottom of the hill near Gilbert Run.

A MEDEVAC was requested for the 22 year-old male and a landing zone was established for Maryland State Trooper 2.

The patient was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma to be treated for injuries.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

