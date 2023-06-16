23-Month-Old Child Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Anne Arundel County

LAUREL, Md. – A 23-month-old child was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle on June 14, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Laurel – Fort Meade Road.

According to the police, a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was stopped in a commercial parking lot after discharging two passengers. One passenger and the driver conversed, and at the conclusion, the passenger walked to the rear of the Pathfinder. At that same time, a 23-month-old male emerged from a carport area and walked within inches of the front of the Pathfinder while it remained stopped. The driver started to move forward, not seeing the child, and the child was struck.

The child was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver, a 37-year-old female, was not injured in the incident. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the accident.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

