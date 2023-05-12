25-Year-Old Lusby Man Killed In Huntingtown Motorcycle Crash

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On May 11, 2023, at approximately 8 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle along eastbound Plum Point Road in Huntingtown.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy was travelling westbound on Plum Point Road when he observed two motorcycles travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed. After the deputy safely made a U-turn, the motorcycles accelerated and were observed passing vehicles on the shoulder. Moments later both motorcycles left the deputy’s sight due to numerous curves and roadway design. While travelling eastbound on Plum Point Road in attempt to locate the motorcycles, the deputy came upon a crash scene located in the 2200 block of Plum Point Road in the area of Ida’s Lane.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, a black Suzuki GSX-R 1000 motorcycle and the operator were located in the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the driver, Austin M. Harris, 25 of Lusby, deceased.

Further investigation revealed, the second motorcycle, a yellow custom Suzuki sports bike, operated by Tyler G. King, 26 of Huntingtown, remained at the crash site and provided a witness statement.

At this time, speed and driver error appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing the investigation of this collision. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or events leading up to it, is asked to please contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or S/DFC J. Hardesty at jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.