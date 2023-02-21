BOWIE, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Monday morning in Bowie. The deceased driver is 28-year-old Jessica Michelle Smith of Upper Marlboro.

On February 20, 2023, at approximately 12:10 am, officers responded to the area of Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Smith was traveling eastbound on Lake Arbor Way, when for reasons now under investigation, she lost control of her car and ultimately struck a tree. Smith was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 23-0010561.