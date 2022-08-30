Alexander Yates Mills, 32 of Hollywood, Brianna Jasmine Courtney, 24 of Lusby and Anthony Delonte Young, 29 of Great Mills

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 26, 2022, TFC J. Powis conducted a traffic stop on Shangri La Drive at Missouri Avenue, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and suspected Heroin.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Alexander Yates Mills, 32 of Hollywood, MD, Brianna Jasmine Courtney, 24 of Lusby, MD, and Anthony Delonte Young, 29 of Great Mills, MD.

Investigation revealed that Mills was the owner of the suspected Cocaine and Heroin, Courtney was found to have an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Young had an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

A search incident to arrest of Courtney revealed suspected Codeine.

All individuals were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Mills was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

Courtney was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and served her active warrant.

Young was served his active warrant.