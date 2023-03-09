3 Injured, Impaired Driver Faces Charges After Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:11 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hermanville Road in the area of Green Leaf Road.

First responders arrived to find one vehicle off the road and into a Verizon pole. Firefighters reported no entrapment but all three occupants were injured.

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene. All three patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation determined that a 35-year-old male was operating a 2009 Hyundai Genesis when it left the roadway striking a utility pole. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment and charges are pending.

SMECO was requested to the scene to inspect the utility pole used by Verizon.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

