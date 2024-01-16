CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Monday, January 15, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 6 (Charles Street) in the area of Gilbert Run Park for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team was requested to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Kia Forte operated by Jennifer Renita Vanmeter (30 yoa) of Charlotte Hall, MD was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of Gilbert Run Park. At the same time, a Dodge Dart operated by Donna Jean Wheaton (84 yoa) of Mechanicsville, MD was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of Gilbert Run Park.

Ms. Vanmeter lost control of the Kia and entered the westbound lane of Maryland Route 6. The Kia collided with the Dodge in a “T-bone” style collision. Ms. Vanmeter and Ms. Wheaton were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital in La Plata, MD. Ms. Wheaton sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Ms. Vanmeter was pronounced deceased at 1828 hours by hospital staff. Weather/road conditions and driver error appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to justin.zimmerman@maryland.gov. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-001701)