UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro.

On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Robinson was traveling westbound on Rosaryville Road, when for reasons now under investigation, his car crossed the double yellow centerline, left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 23-006068.