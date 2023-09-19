32nd Annual CSM Foundation Golf Classic Raises More Than $70k For Student Success

ISSUE, Md. – Supporters and alumni of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recently came together for an afternoon of friendly competition when 136 golfers teed off at the annual Golf Classic, raising more than $70,000 for student success and athletic programs.

The Golf Classic, which returned to Swan Point Country Club in Issue Aug. 10 for its 32nd year, has raised more than $1.2 million since its inception, making a direct impact on the college’s ability to improve its educational offerings and students’ experiences. Marrick Homes supported the event as the grand sponsor for the 22nd consecutive year.

“There’s nothing better than spending a beautiful afternoon with new and returning supporters of CSM, enjoying a round of golf, participating in the Sip & Swing, and sharing in all the day’s fun events,” said Toni Kruszka ’11, acting executive director of the CSM Foundation. “Together, we raised more than $70,000 for programs to benefit CSM and our students. I’d like to thank our committee, who did a wonderful job planning this golf classic, as well as the dedicated CSM faculty, staff and students who work tirelessly on this event each year. Together we were able to host a memorable event that will make a real difference in the lives of our students.”

Elle Fultz, a CSM student studying exercise and sports sciences and a member of the women’s volleyball team, is one of the five recipients of the Marrick Homes Athletic Scholarship this year and spoke to those in attendance. Thanks to the generosity of Marrick and other partners, the CSM Foundation was able to award nearly $1 million in scholarships to more than 725 students last year.

“With the help of this scholarship, I will be able to put more focus on my course studies as well as my athletic endeavors — something I’m sure my coaches will be glad to hear!” she said.

“Generous donors like you are the legacy leaders for students such as me and for the generations to come,” Fultz continued. “I will always be grateful to all of you. You’ve inspired me to work hard, stay dedicated to my dreams, and show kindness to others in the same way you have shown me.”

CSM Foundation Chair Randall Williams introduced CSM Foundation members whose commitment helps make CSM an extraordinary place to learn for all ages, including this year’s tournament chair, CSM Foundation Board Member and CSM Trustee Emeritus, Ted Harwood. Williams also introduced Dr. Yolanda Wilson, who began her tenure as the college’s 6th president in January 2023. Wilson thanked the more than 35 partners who make the golf classic a success year after year.

“I applaud every single one of you because without you and your generosity, this event would not be the signature classic event that it is, and we could not support our students the way we do,” Wilson said.

“I am excited to see so many CSM alumni who have returned to give back and support the college today,” she continued. “Our alumni are our brightest points of pride. They bring distinction to our college – they are leaders in business, industry, and government. They serve on the front lines of public health and safety. And they keep the gears of our community turning.”

This year’s Golf Classic saw the return of flags along CSM Alumni Row, which include the graduate’s name and year of completion. Alumni can sponsor a flag, which will also be displayed at all CSM Foundation and Alumni & Friends Connection Events throughout the year, for $100. Proceeds benefit the CSM Alumni Scholarship.

The Executive Sponsor for the event was Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Beginning next year, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union will serve as the grand tournament sponsor after pledging $100,000 to CSM over the next five years.

Corporate sponsors were Meinhardt Properties, the Rotary Club of Charles County, and Scheibel Construction. Constellation was the Pin Flag sponsor, and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center was the Golf Cart sponsor. Mulligan sponsors included SMECO, Ted Harwood, and Shore United Bank & Community Bank of the Chesapeake. The Community sponsors were Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, HK Properties, LLC, and WesBanco.

The popular Sip & Swing event also returned this year with first-time and experienced golfers enjoying putting, wine tasting and oyster shell painting. The Southern Maryland Women’s League was the Sip and Swing sponsor.

A number of additional sponsors who supported the event included beverage cart sponsors: former CSM Coach Danny Williams ’67 & Vickie Williams-Century 21 Real Estate, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Quality Built Homes, and Splash In. Golfer gift sponsors were Dale and Yolanda Wilson, Outdoor Creations Landscape Services, Inc. Food and beverage sponsors were Apple Spice Junction, Bozick Distributers

Chick-fil-A La Plata, and Rita’s Italian Ice – La Plata. Contest sponsors were CBIZ, MedStar Health, Shore United Bank & Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Summit Exteriors, and Quality Printers.

The Hole in One sponsor was Waldorf Toyota, the Driving Range sponsor was Toni Zanelotti Kruszka ’11, and Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar sponsor was Kim Rosenfield ’21 and Chuck Rosenfield.

See below for a full list of winners and mark your calendar for next year’s CSM Golf Classic scheduled for Aug. 8, 2024.

Tournament Winners 1st Place: SMECO (Sandy Gates, Manny Gates, Craig Starke, Jason Masri)

2nd Place: WesBanco (Daniel Michael, Nate Michael, Tom Eicholtz, Tom Dixon)

3rd Place: Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance (Chris Simpson, Dennis Simpson, Randy Cox)

Contest Winners: Closest to the Pin – Men: Craig Starke

Closest to the Pin – Women: Joan Curley

Longest Drive – Men: Brad Sullivan

Longest Drive – Women: Trish Guy

Straightest Drive – Men: Seth Markowitz

Straightest Drive – Women: Annabelle Cubero-Montinola

Putting Contest Winners: 1st Place: Earl Swann

2nd Place: Benny Budd

3rd Place: Tony Stout

To see photographs of the 32nd Golf Classic, visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/p111201571.

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. Learn more at https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/index.html.