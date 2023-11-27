33-Year-Old Motorcyclist Of Brandywine Killed In Waldorf Collision

WALDORF, Md. – On Friday, November 24, 2023, at approximately 7:48 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) south of Acton Lane in Waldorf, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. Trooper First Class J. Engleman of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by David Moore (28 yoa) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland was attempting to make a left turn from southbound United States Route 301 to the Berkley Square Shopping Center. At the same time, a 2001 Harley Davidson XL1200 operated by Kevin Thompson (33 yoa) of Brandywine, Maryland was traveling on northbound United States Route 301 south of Acton Lane. The operator of the Chevrolet failed to yield to oncoming traffic on a left turn and pulled into the travel path of the Harley Davidson. The Harley Davidson subsequently collided with the Chevrolet. Mr. Thompson sustained injuries that were not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by TFC Engleman and Trooper S. Tripp (23-MSP-041677).