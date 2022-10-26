33 Years Of Tree City, USA At Pax!

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Naval Air Station Patuxent River was named a 2022 “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation Oct. 25 in honor of the installation’s commitment to effective forest management.

The award marks the 33rd consecutive year NAS Patuxent River has earned the title of a Tree City USA.

NAS Patuxent River is one of more than 3,400 Tree City USAs, with a combined population of 140 million. The Tree City USA Program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

The installation received the recognition by meeting the Tree City program’s four requirements of having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance.

NAS Patuxent River marked the occasion with a tree planting Oct. 25, held by Capt. Derrick Kingsley, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer, and Jim Swift, installation conservation director.

Kingsley signed a proclamation during the event marking it as Pax River’s Arbor Day before he, CCMDCM Ryan Colosimo, NAS Patuxent River command master chief, and members of NAS Pax River’s Environmental Department planted a maple tree at a skeet range on the installation to mark the occasion.

The maple tree is common to the eastern United States and is helpful in erosion control while providing nesting for birds and shelter for rabbits and deer.