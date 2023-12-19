LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal collision that occurred in Landover. The deceased driver is 34-year-old David Walton Jr. of Capitol Heights.

On December 11, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road for a collision involving a sedan and an SUV. Walton, who was driving the sedan, was transported to a hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries on December 17, 2023. The second driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two drivers collided at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road. The investigation into the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 23-0073666.