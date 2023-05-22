34-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Motorcycle Collision After Attempting To Pass Vehicle

GALESVILLE, Md. – On May 21, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fatal motor vehicle collision in the 4500 block of Muddy Creek Road. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on Muddy Creek Road while a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jennifer Lynn McDermott, a 34-year-old resident of Glen Burnie, crossed over the center lines into the northbound lane to pass another southbound vehicle. However, she was unable to avoid colliding with the front of the Toyota truck, which resulted in her getting ejected from the motorcycle. McDermott was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver of the Toyota, an adult male resident of Edgewater, aged 46, did not sustain any physical injuries.

The Traffic Safety Section is currently investigating this crash. Anyone with information related to this collision is urged to contact the authorities.

