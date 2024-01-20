36-Year-Old Lusby Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

PORT REPUBLIC, Md. – On January 19, 2024, at approximately 8 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol bureau responded to the area of southbound Solomons Island Road (Rt. 4) and Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive pedestrian in the travel portion of the roadway. The CCSO Crash Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford F350, operated by Martin Lynn Pitcher, 68 of Port Republic, was traveling south on Rt. 4 approaching Broomes Island Road. A pedestrian identified as Anthony Joseph Pessagno, Jr., 36 of Lusby, was walking in and out of the travel portion of the roadway per numerous calls to Calvert Control Center.

Statements from Mr. Pitcher indicate Mr. Pessagno was in the middle of the roadway and Mr. Pitcher advised he never saw the pedestrian. This was supported by numerous witnesses on scene as well as additional individuals that contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Pessagno was pronounced deceased on scene by Emergency Medical Personnel on scene.

Pitcher refused treatment and was released on scene.

Master DFC. Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to the incident is asked to contact M/DFC Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or by email, Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountymd.gov. Please refer to case #24-4831.