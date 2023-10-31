ARNOLD, Md. – On October 30, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers from the Eastern District were dispatched to the intersection of Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold, Maryland, for a vehicle collision.

Responding officers located an adult male in the driver’s seat of a black Porsche Cayenne SUV that struck a tree just off the roadway. An unoccupied GMC SUV parked on the roadside appeared to have been hit head-on by the Porsche before the Porsche struck the tree.

The driver of the Porsche had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures in an effort to revive the victim; however, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department personnel. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Forrest Allen Ryan, of Chester, Maryland.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. The Evidence Collection Unit was called to process the crime scene, and the victim’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Based on evidence in the investigation, detectives believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.