LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On March 24, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Maryland State Police officers responded to an assault that was taking place at the 23100 block of Gunston Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland.

According to a preliminary investigation, first responders arrived on the scene and located a male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the suspect, Laurie Marie Jennings, 49, of Lexington Park, had fled the scene prior to police arriving. Later, Jennings was met by troopers at a nearby location showing signs of impairment.

Jennings was taken into custody at the scene. Jennings was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing before being released on March 28, 2022.

Jennings was charged with first and second degree assault, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol while transporting a minor and driving while impaired by alcohol.

Jennings was noted to be a 3rd grade teacher at George Washington Carver Elementary School, according to the SMCPS website.

