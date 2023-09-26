4 Injured After Vehicle Collision On Indian Bridge Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 26, 2023 at approximately 10:43 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Indian Bridge Road near Long Bow Drive.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, resulting in injuries to four individuals. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) evaluated the injured individuals at the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) was requested to provide assistance in addressing fluids on the roadway by providing sand.

Indian Bridge Road is closed in the area of Long Bow Drive. Use caution and expect delays in the area.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com