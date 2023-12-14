GLENN DALE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Tuesday in the Glenn Dale area. The deceased passenger is four-year-old Divya Akumbom of Lanham.

On December 12, 2023, at approximately 9:20 am, officers responded to Glenn Dale Boulevard and Daisy Lane for a collision involving two SUVs. Akumbom was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The involved drivers suffered serious injuries and were also transported to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two drivers collided in the intersection of Glenn Dale Boulevard and Daisy Lane. The investigation into the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 23-0073742.