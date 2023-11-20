LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 8:59 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on motor vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Expedition Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed the operator of a Honda Accord (Brian Alan Hicks, age 42, of Lexington Park), was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Expedition Drive when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee (Sharon Lynn Harp, age 56, of Scotland). The operator of the Honda was found unresponsive, and life-saving measures were initiated.

The operator of the Honda succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was flown to a nearby trauma hospital for precautionary reasons. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation.

At this time, operator error appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200 ext.8108 or rachael.roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.