BALTIMORE – Nearly 165 teams — including 44 from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) — competed in the Maryland Destination Imagination (DI) Tournament held April 1 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Six CCPS teams were recognized for placing first in their challenge and level and will advance to the Global Finals Tournament set for May 20 to 23 in Kansas City, Mo.

The following CCPS teams placed first at the state DI tournament:

Mind Motivators, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, Flip the Script Fine Arts Challenge, Big Bad Wolf.

We Tried, North Point High School, Flip the Script Fine Arts Challenge.

Quackers, Gale-Bailey Elementary School, Improvisational Show Down Challenge.

Trouble Makers, T.C. Martin Elementary School, Engineering/Thrill Ride Challenge, Iron Rattler.

Stop Drops, Martin, Engineering Challenge, Cyclone.

FURever Friends, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Service Learning/High Stakes Challenge.

The following CCPS teams placed first through fifth place at the state DI tournament:

Piece by Piece (technical)

Elementary: Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Ultimate Mystery Spies, second place; and William B. Wade Elementary School, Spectacular Brainstormers, fifth place.

Far-Fetched (scientific)

Elementary: Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Tie-Dye French Fries, third place.

Flip the Script (Fine arts)

Elementary

Big Bad Wolf: Mitchell, Mind Motivators, first place; and Mitchell Brainstormers, fourth place.

Willy Wonka: Martin, Drama Llamas, third place; Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Slays, fourth place; and Higdon, Howlers, fifth place.

Middle: Matthew Henson Middle School, Huskies, fifth place.

Secondary: North Point, We Tried, first place.

Show Down (Improvisational)

Elementary: Gale-Bailey, Quackers, first place; and Arthur Middleton Elementary School, Wild Destroyers, third place.

Engineering/Thrill Ride (engineering)

Elementary:

Iron Rattler: Martin, Trouble Makers, first place; Higdon, Half-Dozen, second place; and J.P. Ryon Elementary School, Einsteins, fifth place.

Cyclone: Martin, Stop Drops, first place; Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, Cherry Moths, third place; and Ryon, Avengers, fifth place.

Middle: Piccowaxen Middle School, Pink Panthers, second place; and Somers, Krusty Krew, third place.

Service Learning/High Stakes (Service Learning)

Elementary: Matula, Golden Dolphins, second place; J.C. Parks Elementary School, The Zarks, third place; and Malcolm Elementary School, Party Animals, fifth place.

Middle: Somers, FURever Friends, first place.

The following teams earned special awards at the tournament.

Martin’s Stop Drops earned the Renaissance Award for outstanding design engineering, execution and performance.

Piccowaxen’s Pink Panthers earned the Di Vinci Award for outstanding creativity. The award is given to teams who most clearly demonstrate the spirit of adventurous risk in their solutions.

High Instant Challenge Awards are given to teams with the highest instant challenge score in each challenge and level. The teams awarded are as followed.

Somers, Krusty Krew.

Martin, Drama Llamas.

Gale-Bailey, Quackers.

Parks, The Zarks.

Fourteen CCPS teams also participated in a noncompetitive challenge, Early Learning Challenge, for students in kindergarten through second grade.

The following CCPS teams also competed in the state DI tournament.

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Amazing Actsjyz.

Barnhart, Crazy Coasters.

Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, Twisted Tales.

Brown, Scarlet Sharks.

Craik, iMac5.

Craik, Raptors.

Craik, Tigers the Final Challenge.

Theodore G. Davis Middle School, The Davis Dream Team.

Higdon, Pickles.

Martin, Ziljrukram.

Matula, Googly-Eyed Dolphins.

Mt. Hope, Champions.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Underdogs.

Mudd, Mega Mix.

Mary B. Neal Elementary School, Fast and Furious.

Parks, The Quick Candy Thinkers.

Ryon, Go Hard.

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Chocolate Bar Maniacs.

Eva Turner Elementary School, Social Royality.

Turner, Pick Girls.

Turner, Rockets.

