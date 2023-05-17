ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks of establishments that hold liquor licenses within the City of Annapolis on May 12, 2023.

The checks were conducted to assure compliance with the City of Annapolis’ Alcoholic Beverages ordinances. These operations were funded through a grant from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health focused on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking and/or alcohol related crashes. Detectives were joined by Annapolis Police Cadets during the afternoon and evening. Nineteen establishments were inspected and fourteen were compliant. These are the establishments that were in compliance:

1. American Legion, 1707 Forest Drive

2. Annapolis Smokehouse, 107 Hillsmere Drive

3. Back Creek Cafe & Boat Supply, 7310 Edgewood Road

4. Boatyard Bar & Grill, 400-412 Fourth Street

5. Carpaccio Tuscan Grille, 1 Park Place

6. Chart House, 300 Second Street

7. Eastport Kitchen, 923 Chesapeake Avenue

8. Jack’s Fortune, 960 Bay Ridge Road

9. Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar, 195-197 Main Street

10. 49 West, 49 West Street

11. O’Brien’s Restaurant, 111 Main Street

12. Preserve, 164 Main Street

13. Level A Small Plates, 69 West Street

14. Mission BBQ, 142 Dock Street

These establishments are encouraged to continue their diligence and remain compliant for the safeguarding of the youth in the community. Keep up the good work!

Those who were not in compliance were cited for serving alcohol to an underage person. The citations were forwarded to the Alcohol Beverage Control Board for administrative action.

These are the establishments that were not compliant with the guidelines:

Graduate Annapolis, 126 West Street Sabor Latino Restaurant, 509 S. Cherry Grove Avenue Westin Annapolis, 100 Westgate Circle Red Red Wine Bar, 189 B Main Street Latitude 38, 12-14 Dock Street