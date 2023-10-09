5-Day-Old Infant Transported To Hospital After Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Waldorf Home

Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department

WALDORF, Md. – In the early hours of October 9, 2023, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire on Harvard Road near Cambridge Drive.

At approximately 3:16 a.m., a caller reported they heard a popping sound, followed by the room being filled with smoke. The family evacuated the premises, but a few animals were left behind.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke emerging from the roof line of the one-story single-family home. They quickly entered the home and located a small fire in the front room. Crews extinguished the fire and secured the power to the home.

EMS assessed a 5-day-old infant at the scene and transported the baby with the mother onboard to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been notified and will conduct further investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

