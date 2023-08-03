LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Lanham in July. The deceased driver is 50-year-old Douglas Roeser of Upper Marlboro.

On July 2, 2023, at approximately 10:40 am, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Annapolis Road for a collision involving two cars.

The preliminary investigation revealed Roeser’s vehicle and a second car collided at that intersection. Roeser was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries on July 9, 2023. The Prince George’s County Police Department was notified of his death on August 1, 2023. The second driver and a passenger in her car suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0038617.