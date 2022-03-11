WALDORF, Md. – A retired carpenter from Southern Maryland has found a new favorite Lottery game – Pick 5. Describing himself as an “everyday” player, the 62-year-old resident played his house number and matched the March 2 midday Pick 5 result, collecting a $50,000 prize on his $1 straight bet.

This prize tops his other Lottery wins, which include two $10,000 prizes and one $5,000 prize.

“I knew that it was going to hit,” said the Waldorf man, when asked about his lucky Pick 5 combination. “I didn’t know exactly when, but I knew these numbers would come.”

His confidence, he told Lottery officials, stemmed from his intentions for the cash that he hoped would come his way. “Our house needs some work,” he explained. “There are a few projects that my wife and I have planned. So, it just seemed natural to use my house number.”

The player used his Lottery app to scan the ticket and discovered his $50,000 win. “I wasn’t a bit surprised when I saw it. Joyful and grateful, sure – but not surprised.” His wife’s reactions included a fair bit of surprise and some happy tears. “It was a great moment,” he reported.

It turns out that our Charles County resident bought his lucky Pick 5 winning ticket in Calvert County. Walmart #1716, located at 150 Solomon’s Island Road North in Prince Frederick, earns a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.