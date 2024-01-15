54-Year-Old Man Killed In Shady Side Crash

SHADY SIDE, Md. — A single-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County on January 13, 2024, resulted in one fatality and a minor passenger being sent to the hospital as a precaution.

At 9:13 a.m., Southern District officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a scene on southbound Shady Side Road, near Halie Parkway.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Keshara Monet Monique Crippens, 26, of Baltimore, failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

Front-seat passenger Thomas Dudley Mollar, 54, also of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire officials.

The rear passenger, 3-year-old Karson Crippens of Baltimore, was transported to Children’s National Hospital as a precautionary measure. The driver was uninjured.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. Cpl. M. Baldwin #2117 is the investigator handling the case. The case number is 2024-701512.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

