6 Injured After Serious Four-Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville 

6 Injured After Serious 4 Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville 

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 17, 2023 at approximately 3:23 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road at the intersection of New Market Road for a serious motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.

Crews arrived and found four vehicles involved in a collision with several occupants injured. EMS evaluated a total of 6 patients on the scene.

5 patients were transported to Charles Regional Medical Center and one to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

