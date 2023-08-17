6 Injured After Serious Four-Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville 

/

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 17, 2023 at approximately 3:23 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road at the intersection of New Market Road for a serious motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.

Crews arrived and found four vehicles involved in a collision with several occupants injured. EMS evaluated a total of 6 patients on the scene.

5 patients were transported to Charles Regional Medical Center and one to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

