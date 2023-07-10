60-Year-Old Lusby Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision

LUSBY, Md. – On July 9, 2023, at 8:24 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to report of a serious motor vehicle crash with injuries in the area of MD Rt. 4 and White Sands Drive in Lusby. Upon arrival, deputies determined the one of the operators of the vehicles succumbed to their injuries and requested the Crash Reconstruction Unit to respond and assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Ford Focus, operated by Heather Nicole Hugel, 33 of Aquasco, was traveling south on Rt. 4 approaching the intersection of White Sands Drive. A second vehicle, a 2013 Honda Accord, operated by Denise Chaconas-Brown, 60 of Lusby, was attempting to make a left hand turn from White Sands Drive onto north Rt.4. Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time causing the Ford to strike the Honda.

Hugel was transported to an area trauma center by MSP Trooper 7 for injuries received and is reported to be in stable condition.

Chaconas-Brown sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Deputy First Class Andrew Ostazeski and Deputy First Class Michael Lewis of the Crash Reconstruction Team are conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, asked to contact the deputies at 410-535-2800 or via email: Andrew.Ostazeski@calvertcountymd.gov or Mike.Lewis.Jr@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case . #23-48890.