64-Year-Old Woman Injured After Crashing Vehicle Into Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center

WALDORF, Md. – A 64-year-old woman sustained injuries after her vehicle collided into the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center building on October 25, 2023, at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. Upon arrival, they discovered a single vehicle had crashed into the building, and the driver was the sole occupant.

The woman complained of rib pain and was provided immediate medical attention by EMS at the scene. She was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for further treatment. No injuries were reported among the occupants inside the building.

The Charles County building inspector was called to assess the structural integrity of the affected area.

