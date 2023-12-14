HARWOOD, Md. – On December 13, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Solomons Island Road near Owensville Sudley Road. The incident resulted in one fatality and left others with serious injuries.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the collision involved two vehicles, a 2019 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Fiesta. Preliminary investigation findings suggest that the Ford Escape, traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road, veered across the centerline and collided head-on with the northbound Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, identified as 68-year-old Stephen Lee Horodyski of Edgewater, tragically succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Another occupant in the Ford Fiesta, 66-year-old Sara Louise Winter of Gambrills, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The driver of the Ford Escape, 32-year-old Anthony Michael Filippelli of Edgewater, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section is actively investigating this fatal collision.

