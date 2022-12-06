FAULKNER, Md. – On Monday, December 05, 2022, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2016 Ford Edge operated by Judson Edward Lewis, (71 yoa) of Newburg, Maryland was traveling west on Maryland Route 234 in the area of Edgewater Drive.

At the same time, a 2018 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer operated by Johnnie Edward Hurst Jr., (55 yoa) of Nokesville, Virginia was traveling east on Maryland Route 234 in the area of Edgewater Drive.

For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane. The Ford collided head-on with the Peterbilt. Mr. Lewis was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The operator of the Peterbilt, Mr. Hurst was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) responded to the scene to complete an inspection of the Peterbilt.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (22-MSP-047613)