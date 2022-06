COLTONS POINT, Md. – We are receiving reports of a 75-year-old male drowning victim found in the Potomac River.

At approximately 7:35 a.m., on June 6, crews responded to Cather Marine Inc. at 38270 Palmer Road. Crews located the deceased individual floating in the water on the edge of the shoreline.

Police and DNR have been requested to the scene to investigate.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

